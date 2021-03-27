comscore Editorial: Oahu kupuna can call 211 for vaccination help | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Oahu kupuna can call 211 for vaccination help

At long last, here’s good news for Oahu kupuna who need help making a COVID-19 vaccination appointment: There’s a phone number to call, and it’s 211. Read more

