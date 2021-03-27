A vibrant neighborhood oasis that started with aloe vera is a labor of love for Philbert Alencastre
By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:05 a.m.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Philbert Alencastre, 75, worked a garden at the intersection of St. Louis Dr. and Alencastre Street. He has cultivated a variety of plants in what was once an overgrown and neglected parcel for the past 20 years. Alencastre Street was named in honor of his grandfather’s cousin Bishop Stephen Peter Alencastre.