On the Move: Matthew Terry, Myles Mizokami

Atlas Insurance Agency Inc. has announced the hiring of Account Executive Matthew Terry. Terry earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Hawaii at Manoa’s William S. Richardson School of Law. Most recently, he was an associate attorney at Bronster Fuji­chaku & Robbins and was previously a deputy prosecuting attorney for the City and County of Honolulu.

>> Grace Pacific LLC has announced the hiring of Myles Mizokami as chief operating officer. Mizokami previously worked at Nan Inc., where he served as director of civil operations for more than 10 years. Grace Pacific LLC, a subsidiary of Alexander & Baldwin Inc., is a vertically integrated materials and paving contractor.

Send items to business@staradvertiser.com.