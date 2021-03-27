On the Move: Matthew Terry, Myles Mizokami

Atlas Insurance Agency Inc. has announced the hiring of Account Executive Matthew Terry. Terry earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Hawaii at Manoa’s William S. Richardson School of Law. Most recently, he was an associate attorney at Bronster Fujichaku & Robbins and was previously a deputy prosecuting attorney for the City and County of Honolulu.
>> Grace Pacific LLC has announced the hiring of Myles Mizokami as chief operating officer. Mizokami previously worked at Nan Inc., where he served as director of civil operations for more than 10 years. Grace Pacific LLC, a subsidiary of Alexander & Baldwin Inc., is a vertically integrated materials and paving contractor.
Send items to business@staradvertiser.com.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.