comscore On the Move: Matthew Terry, Myles Mizokami | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

On the Move: Matthew Terry, Myles Mizokami

  • Today

Atlas Insurance Agency Inc. has announced the hiring of Account Executive Matthew Terry. Terry earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Hawaii at Manoa’s William S. Richardson School of Law. Most recently, he was an associate attorney at Bronster Fuji­chaku & Robbins and was previously a deputy prosecuting attorney for the City and County of Honolulu.

>> Grace Pacific LLC has announced the hiring of Myles Mizokami as chief operating officer. Mizokami previously worked at Nan Inc., where he served as director of civil operations for more than 10 years. Grace Pacific LLC, a subsidiary of Alexander & Baldwin Inc., is a vertically integrated materials and paving contractor.

Send items to business@staradvertiser.com.

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Opponents demonstrate against putting solar farm on Hawaiian Home Lands site
Looking Back

Scroll Up