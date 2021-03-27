comscore Ashley Murphy leads Hawaii softball team past Cal State Northridge | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Ashley Murphy leads Hawaii softball team past Cal State Northridge

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Hawaii junior Ashley Murphy earned a complete-game victory in the Rainbow Wahine softball team’s 5-1 road win over Cal State Northridge on Friday in Northridge, Calif. Read more

Hawaii baseball team will visit University of California Irvine with first place on the line

