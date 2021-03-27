UC Irvine strikes first blow against Hawaii in key Big West baseball series

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Trenton Denholm pitched seven scoreless innings and UC Irvine made the most of its five hits in Friday’s 4-0 victory over Hawaii at Cicerone Field at Anteater Stadium in Irvine, Calif.

The Anteaters won the opener of the four-game series between the top Big West teams. The Anteaters improved to 5-0 in the Big West and 11-7 overall. Hawaii fell to 3-2 and 11-4.

The game might be even more costly for the Rainbow Warriors, who already were without third baseman Dustin Demeter because of a sprained foot. In the second inning, catcher Dallas Duarte suffered a subluxation of his right (throwing) shoulder while diving back to first on a pickoff attempt. Duarte is not expected to play the rest of the series. He will be evaluated today and after the ’Bows return to Honolulu on Monday.

Denholm, a right-hander, lived up to his reputation as one of the Big West’s top pitchers. Denholm walked none, struck out three and escaped several jams.

UH shortstop Kole Kaler singled with two outs in the first inning, then was picked off by Denholm.

Duarte singled to lead off the second, then was doubled off on Matt Campos’ lineout to third.

In the fifth, Campos reached on a one-out single but was thrown out at second on a strikeout-throwout double play.

“It’s been an early theme the last few games, having opportunities but not make the most of them,” UH coach Mike Trapasso said in a telephone interview. “We’ve got to be able to get the hits when they count. It’s not taking anything away from Irvine. They were better than us.”

UCI catcher Dillon Tatum blasted a solo homer to center to stake the Anteaters to a 1-0 lead in the third.

In the fifth, the Anteaters added three runs, one of them earned. Nate Church singled home a run, and Adrian Dalma contributed a two-run single.

UH’s Aaron Davenport suffered his first loss in five starts. It was his first defeat since May 18, 2019. He struck out six in five innings, but relinquished four runs, two of them earned.

Davenport retired the first six batters he faced, striking out four of them. But after relinquishing Tatum’s homer to start the third, Davenport appeared to abandon his fastball, relying on his curveball and changeup. Davenport threw 24 pitches in the first two innings, 60 in the next three innings.

“His secondary pitchers are outstanding, but no matter who you are, you’re still pitching off your fastball,” Trapasso said. “You don’t abandon the fastball. You locate it.”

Trapasso indicated it was one of the rare lapses where Davenport did not show enough confidence in his fastball. “Sometimes,” Trapasso said, “he has to remember how good he is.”

Jake Hymel replaced Davenport to open the sixth, and allowed one hit in three innings. Hymel walked one and struck out three. Hymel also worked out of a bases-loaded situation in the eighth. With two outs, the Anteaters reached on a single, a walk and a hit batsman. But Hymel induced Taishi Nakawake to pop up to Kaler.

Today’s doubleheader begins at 9 a.m. Cade Halemanu will start the first game, and Austin Teixeira will pitch in the second game.