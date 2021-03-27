comscore UC Irvine strikes first blow against Hawaii in key Big West baseball series | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

UC Irvine strikes first blow against Hawaii in key Big West baseball series

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Trenton Denholm pitched seven scoreless innings and UC Irvine made the most of its five hits in Friday’s 4-0 victory over Hawaii at Cicerone Field at Anteater Stadium in Irvine, Calif. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii baseball team will visit University of California Irvine with first place on the line

Scroll Up