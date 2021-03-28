comscore Column: Agribusiness Development Corp. fails to meet agricultural goals | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: Agribusiness Development Corp. fails to meet agricultural goals

  • By Thora-Jean Cuaresma
  • Today
  • Updated 7:55 p.m.

My family has lost land it once owned. For decades, doing research for kamaaina families who were trying to get their lands back or stop quitclaim actions, and working at a real property law firm sharpened my skill at reading and understanding how property is delineated using tax map key (TMK) numbers. Read more

