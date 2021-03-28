Column: Why Hawaii youth are supporting green fees

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

One topic is a thundering storm of devastation hanging over our future. The other is an underrecognized sector that deserves far more investment. Both are equally important to our generation that is dubbed Generation Z.

The conversation around climate change must include our stories — and what we see affecting our future in our communities. The situation is dire, and our state must invest in the management of our natural resources. This is why we support legislation to implement green fees to ensure our resources are properly cared for.

Today, we do not see land management taking place where we live and green jobs are needed to improve the situation. We have taken part in conservation efforts and have the need firsthand.

For example, in Waikapu on Maui, one of the four ahupua‘a that make up Na Wai Eha. The impacts of freshwater diversion is saddening and without properly funded conservation efforts the problem could get worse. The great Wailuku river, which once flowed endlessly, has been depleted and the water which provided sustenance for traditional Hawaiian agriculture has long been diverted.

Na Wai Eha has been illegally siphoned from the land for both personal and commercial usage since the plantation era. But a thriving economy will not matter in the future if we do not have an adequate supply of freshwater. Our state must take action by enacting green fees to bolster current conservation efforts of freshwater.

On Oahu, many are unfamiliar with the Loko Ea fishpond in Haleiwa, which has proven to be a home base for those of us who frequently visit. When one walks through the green gates and is welcomed by the glittering waters filled with native fish such as ‘aholehole, there is a realization that the indigenous species of our beautiful islands must be cared for.

This place is not only beautiful, but it provides sustainably-sourced fish and the algae sequesters carbon from our air pollution. The Loko Ea fishpond also provides local jobs — conservation management work.

On Hawaii island, it is frustrating to hear people say that climate change is not for real when sea level rise and marine pollution is rampant throughout our islands.

We, the youth of Hawaii, are under an immense amount of pressure to navigate a new normal from tipped points. We feel a sense of burden with the responsibility of restoring a collapsing world. We understand the anxiety of having too little and acting too late.

Still, we have hope for our future in our own involvement towards conservation efforts.

This is our collective motivation and reason for joining Kanu Hawaii’s movement to protect and promote the things that make Hawaii special — a connection to the land, a culture of aloha and local self-reliance.

Together we can help to repair some of the damage done to our islands’ resources and ensure a brighter future for our generation and beyond.

We invite you, the reader, to learn about the Pledge to Our Keiki at pledgetoourkeiki.org. This pledge is a commitment to keep Hawaii thriving for those who live here and those who visit.

Additionally, we are supporting Senate Bill 666 and House Bill 433 to establish green fees because conservation efforts need a greater investment. And, we hope our leaders to do the same in passing this legislation forward.

It’s time we all take a stand to better care for our home in our words and actions.

Kyrie Sisouvong is a student at Baldwin High School; Kiana Dulan is a former Kupu intern at Malama Loko Ea Foundation; Taylor Quanan is a Hawaii State Youth commissioner.