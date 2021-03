Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Second Amendment outlives its purpose

That America stands out in gun-related deaths, where mass shootings have become almost routine, is due to one simple fact, according to gun violence research: There are far too many guns, too easily acquired, in the hands of too many Americans.

America justifies this with the belief that gun ownership is an unalienable right of its citizens. This belief is enshrined in the Second Amendment, which has far outlived its purpose.

Today, anyone who wishes to bear arms to protect the state can join the National Guard. It is a myth that unregulated gun ownership will produce a “well regulated Militia” necessary to protect freedom.

It is past time to repeal the Second Amendment. It has become the greatest impediment to meaningful gun ownership regulation. Remove this crutch to those “Second Amendment politicians” who argue that unregulated gun ownership is worth this horrible cost to society.

Arthur Mersereau

Manoa

Consult doctor on allergies to vaccines

With respect for those worried about getting vaccinated because of either underlying conditions or possible allergic reactions, the wisest course would seem to be addressing this directly with your doctor (“Those with allergies need vaccine reassurance,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, March 25). Ideally this professional has your records, sees you annually and is trained to give you current, correct advice.

As for places that are medically prepared in case of problems, it seems reasonable to assume that the state Department of Health could answer those questions.

Having received my vaccinations at Pier 2, I was thoroughly reassured through the entire process that my well-being was under close observation, including the post-shot monitoring period.

Andrea Bell

Kailua

State keeps changing the rules on vaccines

During the past three months, the state said that people with medical issues will be classified in the 1c category. Now that we are in the 1c category, the state is changing its mind, only allowing people with serious medical issues to get the vaccine.

It also seems that people with these issues aren’t in the 1c category anymore, having to wait for their age group to get the vaccines. Except for our kupuna, people with medical issues can suffer greatly if they catch COVID-19, possibly even threatening their lives.

It is disappointing that Lt. Gov. Josh Green doesn’t help people in this group get their vaccines. As a doctor he should know that this group can suffer if they catch COVID-19. I was hoping that Green wouldn’t continue the Ige legacy of being wishy-washy, but he continues the legacy of poor planning and not keeping the public in the decision-making process.

Stan Sano

Makiki

Parentage, not ‘paternity,’ crucial

The commentary, “Birth certificates should identify paternity, not ‘parentage’” (Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, March 23) is unsurprisingly sexist. The author said that birth certificates are “to identify the biological participants in the creation of the baby.”

No, they are not. To frame birth certificates as an inconsequential “biological” record is lazy and self-serving to those empowered by the “traditional” family model.

Birth certificates establish parental rights, are critical documentation to travel, provide authority for health care decisions and school applications, just to list a few.

Current laws allow male partners to volunteer their information on birth certificates. Only male partners. To not allow female or non-binary partners this option is outdated and discriminatory. A bill in the Legislature attempts to rectify these current prejudices.

The legislation in question is an intersectional feminist issue, an issue on the financialized penalty imposed on those who exist outside of, and in spite of, gender binaries and patriarchy.

Chauncey Hirose-Hulbert

Manoa

Include ‘parentship’ on birth certificates

“Birth certificates should identify paternity, not ‘parentage’” (Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, March 23), was a thoughtful and important article. I support the author.

Instead of ditching paternity in the current formula, why not keep paternity but add “parentship” as a separate, alternative field on birth certificates?

This subject puts me in mind of a recent article in the Star- Advertiser about COVID-19 vaccines and the difficulty of manufacturing, and shortages of, biologic medications. Why deny future science the possibility of pursuing the biological trail?

Scarlett Zoechbauer

Makiki

