K-Drama: Sun Young probes into Hwa Young’s past on ‘Man Who Sets the Table’

This week’s synopses

“Man Who Sets the Table”

Episode 15

6:40 p.m. today

Jung Do discovers Sun Young probing into Hwa Young’s past. Ae Ri and her gang try to sabotage Ru Ri and Tae Yang’s recipe. Choon Ok overhears Young Hye and Shin Mo talking about Han Gyul.

Episode 16

7:45 p.m. today

Choon Ok gives So Won an ultimatum to choose between Yeon Joo or Han Gyul. Ru Ri is accused of plagiarizing Tae Yang’s plan.

“Penthouse #2”

Episode 7

7:45 p.m. Monday

Ro-na’s funeral is a lonely one, attended only by her mom. Yoon-cheol and Seo-jin take drastic measures to protect Eun-byul with a procedure to erase her recent memories, but she risks losing all of her memories. Logan urges Yoon-hee to find Na Ae-gyo.

Episode 8

7:45 p.m. Tuesday

Eun-byul begins to question the events that unfolded on the night of the festival. Police arrive at her door to question Eun-byul as the prime suspect. Yoon-cheol tells Yoon-hee that he’s falling for Seo-jin again and says he wants to split up.

“Phoenix 2020”

Episodes 33-34

7:45 p.m. Wednesday

Ji-eun is flustered that Se-hoon was the one who rescued her and Jung-min can’t stand that it was him. Mi-ran is elated when she finds she can move her toes after an electrical shock gave her feeling back in her legs. Mi-ran keeps it a secret from Se-hoon while Jung-min is determined to win Ji-eun over.

Episodes 35-36

7:45 p.m. Thursday

The conflict between Jung-min and Se-hoon deepen as the three of them have to work in the same company. Mi-ran starts physical training to start walking again. Jung-min’s kindness to Ji-eun is making her fall for him.

“W”

Episode 11

7:45 p.m. Friday

Yeon-joo returns to real life and finds a faceless Sung-moo. She finds out from Soo-bong that the story was rewritten by the culprit. With much apprehension, Yeon-joo grabs the tablet and starts drawing to save Kang Chul.

Episode 12

7:45 p.m. Saturday

As Kang Chul realizes he is a character in a webtoon, the portal opens up to the real world. Kang Chul assesses the situation at Sung-moo’s office and starts conversing with the culprit. The culprit threatens him, saying Kang Chul will cease to exist when he is no longer a main character in the webtoon. Kang Chul asks Yeon-joo to draw and find a way to return to the webtoon.

Jeff Chung is general manager of KBFD TV, which televises Korean dramas with English subtitles. Reach him at 521-8066 or jeffchung@kbfd.com.