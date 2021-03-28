comscore Developers readying affordable apartment projects on Oahu | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Developers readying affordable apartment projects on Oahu

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:02 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Developer Hang Xie of SmartWhale LLC bought this single-family house at 724 Ekela Ave. in Kapahulu for $1.3 million in January and has applied to build a 20-unit low-rise apartment on the site under a city program offering incentives for such projects if 80% of units are rented at affordable rates for households earning no more than the median income.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

A handful of new low-rise apartment buildings could start rising soon around Oahu as part of a trial city program aimed at increasing the supply of affordable rental apartments. Read more

