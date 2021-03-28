comscore Former Honolulu CARES official Hanalei Aipoalani pleads guilty to accepting bribe | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Former Honolulu CARES official Hanalei Aipoalani pleads guilty to accepting bribe

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 1:02 a.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER FILE Hanalei Aipoalani

    STAR-ADVERTISER FILE

    Hanalei Aipoalani

The city’s former Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act program administrator pleaded guilty Friday to federal charges, including accepting a bribe while working for the city and embezzling more than $527,000 from AmeriCorps, a Department of Justice news release said. Read more

