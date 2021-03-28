comscore Hundreds gather in Honolulu to speak out against Asian American discrimination | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hundreds gather in Honolulu to speak out against Asian American discrimination

  • By Mark Ladao mladao@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:03 a.m.

  • Oahu protesters on Saturday rallied at the Hawaii State Capitol and marched through Chinatown to protest anti-Asian hate amid a wave of violence against Asian Americans.

    VIDEO BY CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Marchers headed toward the state Capitol on Saturday after parading through downtown and Chinatown for the “Stop Asian Hate” rally calling for an end to racism and misogyny amid the recent mass shootings at three spas in Atlanta. Local organizers include Hawaii for Black Lives, Coronacare Hawaii, Sunrise Honolulu and Hawaii Youth Climate Coalition.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Marchers headed toward the state Capitol on Saturday after parading through downtown and Chinatown for the “Stop Asian Hate” rally calling for an end to racism and misogyny amid the recent mass shootings at three spas in Atlanta. Local organizers include Hawaii for Black Lives, Coronacare Hawaii, Sunrise Honolulu and Hawaii Youth Climate Coalition.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM By the 10 a.m. start of the local rally, about 200 people had already gathered at the Capitol with signs condemning discrimination against Asian Americans and, specifically, Asian American women.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    By the 10 a.m. start of the local rally, about 200 people had already gathered at the Capitol with signs condemning discrimination against Asian Americans and, specifically, Asian American women.

Hundreds rallied at the state Capitol and marched through Chinatown on Saturday in a show of unity against targeted attacks on Asian Americans in the U.S., most recently highlighted when a man shot and killed eight people, six of whom were women of Asian descent, at three spas in the Atlanta area earlier this month. Read more

Previous Story
Merrie Monarch Festival to return this summer with safety measures

Scroll Up