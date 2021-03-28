Hundreds gather in Honolulu to speak out against Asian American discrimination
By Mark Ladao mladao@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:03 a.m.
Oahu protesters on Saturday rallied at the Hawaii State Capitol and marched through Chinatown to protest anti-Asian hate amid a wave of violence against Asian Americans.
VIDEO BY CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Marchers headed toward the state Capitol on Saturday after parading through downtown and Chinatown for the “Stop Asian Hate” rally calling for an end to racism and misogyny amid the recent mass shootings at three spas in Atlanta. Local organizers include Hawaii for Black Lives, Coronacare Hawaii, Sunrise Honolulu and Hawaii Youth Climate Coalition.
By the 10 a.m. start of the local rally, about 200 people had already gathered at the Capitol with signs condemning discrimination against Asian Americans and, specifically, Asian American women.