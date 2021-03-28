comscore Report shows Hawaii bucks national trend in pedestrian deaths | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Report shows Hawaii bucks national trend in pedestrian deaths

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:09 a.m.

A newly released national traffic safety report indicates that pedestrian fatalities declined in Hawaii over the first six months of 2020 despite a trend across the country that saw significant increases in the rate of such deaths. Read more

Previous Story
Merrie Monarch Festival to return this summer with safety measures

Scroll Up