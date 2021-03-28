David Shapiro: While others suffer in pandemic, legislators see a payday

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It’s the last Sunday of March and time to “flASHback” on the month’s news that amused and confused: Read more

It’s the last Sunday of March and time to “flASHback” on the month’s news that amused and confused:

>> With tax relief for Hawaii’s unemployed in doubt and a modest minimum wage increase for the poorest workers stalled in the Legislature, lawmakers are poised to collect 10% pay raises. Their helping hands help themselves first.

>> The Hawaii Legislature has closed the state Capitol to the public for more than a year, but some lobbyists are still gaining entry to visit legislators. They balked at leaving their campaign donations at teller windows.

>> Citing budget shortages, the state reduced general assistance payments to the poorest of the poor by one-third, to $260 a month from $388. I’m sure the most vulnerable among us are happy to suffer more so legislators can have their big pay raises.

>> Gov. David Ige said he hopes that by summer’s end, COVID will abate and “we can get back to the new normal.” Unfortunately, the new normal comes with the same old governor.

>> Plans for a new Aloha Stadium are already behind schedule, but state Comptroller Curt Otaguro said he has “every confidence we will be able to leverage the expertise of all state agencies” to get it on course. This is the same combined state expertise, mind you, that couldn’t figure out how to call off a false nuclear alert.

>> A City Council hearing on Oahu rail’s new $12.4 billion price tag, $3 billion deficit and cracks on the tracks devolved into rail CEO Lori Kahikina raising her voice, Councilwoman Heidi Tsuneyoshi tearing up and Councilman Calvin Say demanding “proper decorum.” The only decorum proper for this fiasco is last rites.

>> Rail agency executives assured directors that their new budget estimate is a conservative draft that includes “every foreseen unknowable.” Such a document could only be drawn by every known know-nothing.

>> Honolulu police said they don’t know what they’ll do if the U.S. Treasury continues to question their use of CARES Act money for sport vehicles and a $150,000 robotic dog. They could teach the dog to sit up and beg.

>> After the state teachers union fought schools Superintendent Christina Kishimoto on opening schools in the pandemic and ultimately forced her resignation, union chief Corey Rosenlee said teachers are focused on “giving our keiki the schools they deserve.” Our keiki deserve empty schools?

>> A University of Hawaii report says different language is needed to reach those hesitant about COVID vaccines and prevention, such as voices of assurance for seniors and voices of authority for those doubting the science. Those who think it violates their rights to wear masks and keep their germs to themselves will be reached with baby talk.

And the quote of the month … from Mayor Rick Blangiardi on his $2.9 billion budget: “Our operating philosophy, first and foremost, was to protect our employees.”

When he promised voters “It’s about you,” we should have asked, “You who?”

Reach David Shapiro at volcanicash@gmail.com.