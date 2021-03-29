comscore Social services should respond to homeless cases, Honolulu Police Chief Susan Ballard says | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Social services should respond to homeless cases, Honolulu Police Chief Susan Ballard says

  • By Mark Ladao mladao@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:08 p.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / SEPT. 11 Honolulu police make the rounds checking on the homeless in the Chinatown area on Bethel Street. Here, using a hand-held device, they take the temperature of a man sitting in a doorway.

    GEORGE F. LEE / SEPT. 11

    Honolulu police make the rounds checking on the homeless in the Chinatown area on Bethel Street. Here, using a hand-held device, they take the temperature of a man sitting in a doorway.

  • STAR-ADVERTISER Honolulu Police Sgt. Shellie Paiva, right, and officer John Agena walked through the brush in the vicinity behind Waipahu High School in 2010 and came across a homeless encampment.

    STAR-ADVERTISER

    Honolulu Police Sgt. Shellie Paiva, right, and officer John Agena walked through the brush in the vicinity behind Waipahu High School in 2010 and came across a homeless encampment.

  • STAR-ADVERTISER <strong>“We should not be creating a whole separate (police) unit for addressing the homelessness.”</strong> <strong>Susan Ballard</strong> <em>Honolulu police chief</em>

    STAR-ADVERTISER

    “We should not be creating a whole separate (police) unit for addressing the homelessness.”

    Susan Ballard

    Honolulu police chief

Honolulu Police Chief Susan Ballard said social service experts, rather than police officers, should handle cases involving individuals who are homeless or suffering from mental health or substance abuse problems. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: Feb. 22 – Feb. 26, 2021

Scroll Up