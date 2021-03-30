Off the News: Kakaako’s pothole problem

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The ruling may have settled the legal spat over ownership and maintenance of several Kakaako streets, but one key problem is unresolved.

Potholes.

Even though the court sided with the state over brothers Calvert and Cedric Chun two months ago, drivers should avoid putting their cars’ suspension to the test. It’s still unclear when the state and city will make fixes. This should surprise nobody who’s tracked pothole history, along with all the divots, left by the rains, that have popped up just about everywhere.

Shine light on lawmakers’ per diem

In addition to a set allowance for airfare, neighbor island legislators get a daily spending allowance of $225 for each of the legislative session’s 95 days — and don’t have to provide receipts or other documentation to be reimbursed. While per diem spending is critical for neighbor island legislator housing, ground transportation, meals and other expenses while on Oahu, the Legislature’s lax practice of providing little to no oversight of this taxpayer expense is unacceptable.

With accountability needed in all state spending, the holders of the state’s purse strings should not regard per diem allowance as throwaway pocket change.