The Electric Kitchen: Try family-friendly Easter recipes

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Learning at home can be fun! Aunty Terry, children’s librarian at the Waimanalo Library, puts together a “Storytime at Home” newsletter packed with activities centered on a letter of the alphabet Read more

Learning at home can be fun! Aunty Terry, children’s librarian at the Waimanalo Library, puts together a “Storytime at Home” newsletter packed with activities centered on a letter of the alphabet. This week, youngsters will be learning about the letter E through stories and songs about eggs. It’s a perfect theme for Easter.

The public is welcome to come to the library for a maximum 45-minute visit. Browse and borrow books, get access to tax forms and use copiers and computers. Sign up for Aunty Terry’s weekly keiki newsletter and more by calling 259-2610.

This week, try these fun recipes as we celebrate the Easter weekend.

Carrot Cake Cupcakes

3/4 cup avocado oil

1/2 cup EACH sugar and packed brown sugar

3 eggs

2 teaspoons vanilla

1-2/3 cups flour

2 teaspoons cinnamon

1 teaspoon EACH baking soda and salt

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon EACH ground nutmeg and ground cloves

1 cup grated fresh carrots

>> Frosting:

8 ounces cream cheese, room temperature

1/2 cup butter

1 teaspoon vanilla

3 to 4 cups powdered sugar

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Line cupcake pan with liners. In mixing bowl, whisk oil and sugars until smooth. Add eggs and vanilla; whisk until smooth.

In separate bowl, whisk remaining dry ingredients. Gradually add dry mixture to wet; stir until smooth. Fold in carrots; stir.

Fill cupcake liners 3/4 full with batter. Bake 18 to 20 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in middle of a cupcake comes out clean. Transfer to wire rack; cool to room temperature.

Make frosting: In mixing bowl, combine cream cheese, butter and vanilla; mix until smooth. Gradually stir in powdered sugar; mix until combined. Frost cupcakes and serve immediately, or refrigerate in sealed container up to 4 days. Makes 12 cupcakes.

Approximate nutritional information, per cupcake (based on 3-1/2 cups powdered sugar): 550 calories, 30 g fat, 11 g saturated fat, 85 mg cholesterol, 500 mg sodium, 68 g carbohydrate, 1 g fiber, 53 g sugar, 5 g protein

Breakfast Pizza

1 pound frozen shredded hash browns, thawed

6 large eggs, divided

2 cups shredded cheddar, divided

Kosher salt, to taste

Freshly ground black pepper, to taste

6 slices bacon

Freshly chopped chives, for garnish

Heat oven to 400 degrees. Coat large baking sheet with cooking oil spray.

In large bowl, combine hash browns, 2 eggs and 1/2 cup cheese; season with salt and pepper.

Transfer mixture to baking sheet and shape into a circular crust using your hands. Bake until golden, about 20 minutes.

In a large nonstick skillet over medium, cook bacon until crispy, 8 minutes. Drain excess oil on paper towels. Chop bacon.

Top baked crust with remaining 1-1/2 cups cheese and crack remaining 4 eggs on top. Sprinkle bacon over top, and season with salt and pepper.

Bake until egg whites are set but yolks are still slightly runny, 15 minutes. Garnish with chives and slice. Serves 2.

Approximate nutritional information, per serving (not including salt to taste): 500 calories, 33 g fat, 15 g saturated fat, 345 mg cholesterol, 700 mg sodium, 23 g carbohydrate, no fiber, 1 g sugar, 28 g protein

Green Eggs and Ham

8 large eggs

Salt and pepper, to taste

1 tablespoon butter

4 slices honey-glazed ham

>> Pesto:

2 packed cups arugula

2 packed cups fresh flat-leaf parsley leaves

1 cup packed fresh basil leaves

3 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese

1/2 to 3/4 cup olive oil

Coarse salt and pepper, to taste

Make pesto: In food processor, place arugula, parsley, basil and cheese. With machine running, slowly add olive oil until a smooth paste forms. Season with salt and pepper; set aside.

In large bowl, whisk eggs with 1/4 cup pesto. Season with salt and pepper.

In a large skillet, melt butter over medium. Add eggs; using a rubber spatula, gently pull eggs from sides. As eggs start to set, stir gently until curds form. Serve immediately with warm ham. Serves 4.

Approximate nutritional information, per serving (assuming 3-ounce slices of ham; not including salt to taste): 350 calories, 24 g fat, 9 g saturated fat, 425 mg cholesterol, 1,200 mg sodium, 2 g carbohydrate, 2 g fiber, 2 g sugar, 29 g protein

More Hawaiian Electric Co. recipes are available at hawaiianelectric.com.