The Weekly Eater: Kaimuki’s 12th Ave Grill weathers turmoil with double dining approach
- By Review by Nadine Kam, Special to the Star-Advertiser
-
Today
- Updated 9:31 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
NADINE KAM / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Highlights from the new 12th Ave Grill menu include ahi carpaccio.
NADINE KAM / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Highlights from the new 12th Ave Grill menu include chocolate cake.
-
NADINE KAM / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Highlights from the new 12th Ave Grill menu include a tako tentacle, fried crisp but tender inside.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree