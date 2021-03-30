In his new cookbook ‘Cook Real Hawai‘i,’ ‘Top Chef’ alum Sheldon Simeon aims for a true picture of what it means to eat ‘local’
By Betty Shimabukuro bshimabukuro@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 9:31 p.m.
COURTESY CLARKSON POTTER PUBLISHERS
Sheldon Simeon grew up in Hilo (class of 2000, Hilo High) amid an extended family of great cooks, his parents’ home a weekend gathering place for food and drink. He started cooking with his dad “right out the womb,” he said.
COURTESY CLARKSON POTTER PUBLISHERS
The 100-plus recipes comprise “Cook Real,” released Tuesday by Clarkson Potter, a national publishing house prominent in the cookbook field.
COURTESY CLARKSON POTTER PUBLISHERS
“Pocho” Steamed Clams With Portuguese Sausage
COURTESY CLARKSON POTTER PUBLISHERS
Sheldon Simeon and his father, Reinoir.
COURTESY CLARKSON POTTER PUBLISHERS
Sheldon Simeon gathers with family and friends in the backyard of his Maui home.