comscore In his new cookbook ‘Cook Real Hawai‘i,’ ‘Top Chef’ alum Sheldon Simeon aims for a true picture of what it means to eat ‘local’ | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Crave

In his new cookbook ‘Cook Real Hawai‘i,’ ‘Top Chef’ alum Sheldon Simeon aims for a true picture of what it means to eat ‘local’

  • By Betty Shimabukuro bshimabukuro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 9:31 p.m.
  • COURTESY CLARKSON POTTER PUBLISHERS Sheldon Simeon grew up in Hilo (class of 2000, Hilo High) amid an extended family of great cooks, his parents’ home a weekend gathering place for food and drink. He started cooking with his dad “right out the womb,” he said.

    COURTESY CLARKSON POTTER PUBLISHERS

    Sheldon Simeon grew up in Hilo (class of 2000, Hilo High) amid an extended family of great cooks, his parents’ home a weekend gathering place for food and drink. He started cooking with his dad “right out the womb,” he said.

  • COURTESY CLARKSON POTTER PUBLISHERS The 100-plus recipes comprise “Cook Real,” released Tuesday by Clarkson Potter, a national publishing house prominent in the cookbook field.

    COURTESY CLARKSON POTTER PUBLISHERS

    The 100-plus recipes comprise “Cook Real,” released Tuesday by Clarkson Potter, a national publishing house prominent in the cookbook field.

  • COURTESY CLARKSON POTTER PUBLISHERS “Pocho” Steamed Clams With Portuguese Sausage

    COURTESY CLARKSON POTTER PUBLISHERS

    “Pocho” Steamed Clams With Portuguese Sausage

  • COURTESY CLARKSON POTTER PUBLISHERS Sheldon Simeon and his father, Reinoir.

    COURTESY CLARKSON POTTER PUBLISHERS

    Sheldon Simeon and his father, Reinoir.

  • COURTESY CLARKSON POTTER PUBLISHERS Sheldon Simeon gathers with family and friends in the backyard of his Maui home.

    COURTESY CLARKSON POTTER PUBLISHERS

    Sheldon Simeon gathers with family and friends in the backyard of his Maui home.

  • COURTESY CLARKSON POTTER PUBLISHERS Sardine pupu

    COURTESY CLARKSON POTTER PUBLISHERS

    Sardine pupu

  • COURTESY CLARKSON POTTER PUBLISHERS <strong></strong> Tailgate-Style Lomi Squid

    COURTESY CLARKSON POTTER PUBLISHERS

    Tailgate-Style Lomi Squid

Sheldon Simeon’s new cookbook, “Cook Real Hawai‘i,” proves many things about the Maui chef — he’s got storytelling panache, recipe chops and star power. Read more

Previous Story
Ka Makana Ali’i welcomes Sugarcane by Chai’s

Scroll Up