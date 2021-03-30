comscore Quickbites: Restaurant Week dining deals; Jersey Mike’s donating earnings to local nonprofit; Cook it fast with AARP’s online series | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Crave | Quickbites

Quickbites: Restaurant Week dining deals; Jersey Mike’s donating earnings to local nonprofit; Cook it fast with AARP’s online series

  By Star-Advertiser staff
  Today
  Updated 9:58 p.m.
  • COURTESY LANDEN TSUDA At Feast in Manoa, the Restaurant Week special is a Reef and Beef bento, $27, with butter-poached beef filet, petite lobster roll, salad and rice.

    At Feast in Manoa, the Restaurant Week special is a Reef and Beef bento, $27, with butter-poached beef filet, petite lobster roll, salad and rice.

  • STAR-ADVERTISER FILE Today is the company’s National Day of Giving, in which the 1,800 Jersey Mike’s across the country funnel their sales to various charities. In Hawaii, all nine Jersey Mike’s will give to Never Off Duty.

    Today is the company’s National Day of Giving, in which the 1,800 Jersey Mike’s across the country funnel their sales to various charities. In Hawaii, all nine Jersey Mike’s will give to Never Off Duty.

Food-A-Go-Go Restaurant Week is a way to try new places or support old favorites, whether you choose dine-in or takeout. Read more

