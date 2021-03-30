Quickbites: Restaurant Week dining deals; Jersey Mike’s donating earnings to local nonprofit; Cook it fast with AARP’s online series
By Star-Advertiser staff
Today
Updated 9:58 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
COURTESY LANDEN TSUDA
At Feast in Manoa, the Restaurant Week special is a Reef and Beef bento, $27, with butter-poached beef filet, petite lobster roll, salad and rice.
STAR-ADVERTISER FILE
Today is the company’s National Day of Giving, in which the 1,800 Jersey Mike’s across the country funnel their sales to various charities. In Hawaii, all nine Jersey Mike’s will give to Never Off Duty.