City and County of Honolulu to receive half of its $365 million federal funds by early May | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
City and County of Honolulu to receive half of its $365 million federal funds by early May

  • By Ashley Mizuo amizuo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:09 p.m.

The City and County of Honolulu will receive half of its $365 million from the $1.9 trillion federal American Rescue Plan by May 10. The city will receive the other half of the funds one year later. Read more

