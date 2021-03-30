comscore Fire damages 3 Kalihi homes | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Fire damages 3 Kalihi homes

  • By Rosemarie Bernardo rbernardo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:13 a.m.
    A Honolulu Fire Department captain looked at the damage of a Kalihi home at 907 Winant St. after it caught fire Monday at noon. No injuries were reported, but two neighboring homes sustained damage along with a truck parked on Alokele Street.

    “My first thought was, ‘Go help.’ … I grabbed him and pulled him out.”

    Takeo

    The 57-year-old good Samaritan, who declined to give his full name, recalling his rescue effort

    Takeo, right, a good Samaritan who rescued a man in his late 80s, received an embrace from a grateful family member.

    Above, an HFD captain offered his condolences to neighbor Lodovico Cabero, whose home also sustained damage.

    Honolulu firefighters walked past a truck that caught on fire Monday after debris from a Kalihi house fire landed on it.

A good Samaritan rescued a man in his late 80s from a burning home in Kalihi on Monday. Read more

