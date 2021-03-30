Fire damages 3 Kalihi homes

By Rosemarie Bernardo rbernardo@staradvertiser.com
A Honolulu Fire Department captain looked at the damage of a Kalihi home at 907 Winant St. after it caught fire Monday at noon. No injuries were reported, but two neighboring homes sustained damage along with a truck parked on Alokele Street.
“My first thought was, ‘Go help.’ … I grabbed him and pulled him out.”
Takeo
The 57-year-old good Samaritan, who declined to give his full name, recalling his rescue effort
Takeo, right, a good Samaritan who rescued a man in his late 80s, received an embrace from a grateful family member.
Above, an HFD captain offered his condolences to neighbor Lodovico Cabero, whose home also sustained damage.
Honolulu firefighters walked past a truck that caught on fire Monday after debris from a Kalihi house fire landed on it.