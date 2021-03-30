comscore Column: Isle can grow digital media, ‘Magnum P.I.’ producer says | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Column: Isle can grow digital media, ‘Magnum P.I.’ producer says

  • By Rob Kay
  • Today
  • Updated 11:12 p.m.
  Bryan Spicer: The producer/director and owner of Sight & Sound Productions believes Hawaii has "tremendous opportunities" for digital media projects

    COURTESY PHOTO

    Bryan Spicer:

    The producer/director and owner of Sight & Sound Productions believes Hawaii has “tremendous opportunities” for digital media projects

This is the second in a series on digital media in the Aloha State. This column features an interview with Bryan Spicer, Hawaii’s most prolific movie and television producer/director. With 35 years in the industry, he’s directed numerous films and TV shows ranging from “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie” to “The X-Files.” Read more

