Column: Isle can grow digital media, ‘Magnum P.I.’ producer says

This is the second in a series on digital media in the Aloha State. This column features an interview with Bryan Spicer, Hawaii’s most prolific movie and television producer/director. With 35 years in the industry, he’s directed numerous films and TV shows ranging from “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie” to “The X-Files.” Read more

Spicer moved here from California in 2010, producing and directing more than 200 episodes of “Hawaii Five-0” and “Magnum P.I.” He’s bullish on the growth of digital media in Hawaii. He recently purchased Honolulu- based Sight & Sound Productions, which produces commercials, TV shows, films, public service announcements and independent visual media projects.

Question: How much do you believe we can grow digital media in Hawaii?

Answer: Hawaii has tremendous opportunities and advantages for digital media projects. We already have major international commercials and multiple TV shows filming here, including the new Disney+ show “Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.” At Sight & Sound Productions we recently worked with a global team to create an Airbnb commercial coordinated remotely under COVID-19 restrictions. So we have the talent, we have the equipment and we have tax incentives.

Q: Can we realistically compete with Atlanta; Portland, Ore.; New Orleans; and other mainland locales?

A: Currently, Hawaii offers $50 million per year in incentives, and each production is capped at $15 million. The more attractive we are to investors, the more infrastructure gets built and the more we can accommodate new projects. We also have the advantage of our versatile and distinctive locations, which include rainforests, mountains, beaches, deserts and urban environments. Additionally, we are geographically positioned to serve a variety of markets in the East and West.

Q: What can be done to encourage the creation of locally produced content?

A: We are working with up-and-coming talent to produce a diverse variety of projects including commercials, independent films, PSAs, music videos, cinematic rebranding and much more. I am also encouraged by new projects such as the Academy for Creative Media at the University of Hawaii, an incredible effort led by Chris Lee, and the work of professionals such as Georja Skinner, chief officer of creative industries at DBEDT. There are many talented people who are laying the groundwork for digital media innovation here.

Q: Why did you decide to invest in film in the midst of COVID-19?

A: Sight & Sound was a thriving multimillion-dollar company in downtown Honolulu that was adversely impacted when the film business shut down locally in spring 2020. I bought the company not only because it is such a valuable asset to Hawaii, but for its ability to help shape and grow the local film industry. Sight & Sound is known as a one-stop shop for high-quality rental equipment. We expanded operations to provide a full portfolio of production serv­ices, rebranding as Sight & Sound Productions.

Q: What role do you hope to play in the future of film here?

A: Hawaii continues to grow its digital media opportunities, and we are excited to be at the forefront of new projects that will benefit the island’s economy for years to come. The more we support the industry and make it accessible to new talent, the better positioned we will be to capitalize on future projects. Our goal is to discover, train and hire local professionals as a creative resource for future work.

Sight & Sound Productions has the capacity to handle everything from films and commercials to independent projects. We have assembled a team of local artists and creative directors to facilitate the transition to a full-fledged production company, and we recently launched a division focusing on cinematically driven photography. The company will also serve as a creative hub, providing hands-on opportunities in the industry that inspire and educate the next generation of filmmakers.

Q: What would establishing a creative hub entail?

A: As Hawaii slowly begins to open back up and life returns to normal after COVID, we’re excited to explore and develop partnerships with local organizations and institutions. The goal is to attract, vet, educate and train the next wave of homegrown creative professionals. Once COVID restrictions diminish, we can begin to implement limited hands-on training opportunities through job shadowing, internships and informational classes, giving prospective industry professionals the chance to train for their dream jobs on Oahu.

With the recent surge of large-scale industry projects coming to Oahu, along with advancements made within the local film infrastructure such as new facilities and Sight and Sound’s resources, Hawaii will be a great place for aspiring filmmakers to learn and thrive, and we’re here to help facilitate that.

Rob Kay, a Honolulu-based writer, covers technology and sustainability for Tech View and is the creator of fijiguide.com. He can be reached at Robertfredkay@gmail.com.