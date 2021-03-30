Column: Isle can grow digital media, ‘Magnum P.I.’ producer says
By Rob Kay
-
Today
- Updated 11:12 p.m.
Bryan Spicer:
The producer/director and owner of Sight & Sound Productions believes Hawaii has “tremendous opportunities” for digital media projects
