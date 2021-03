Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii remains the consensus pick as the team to catch in college men’s volleyball. Read more

Hawaii remains the consensus pick as the team to catch in college men’s volleyball.

Entering this week’s series with rival Long Beach State, the undefeated Rainbow Warriors topped the NVA/AVCA Division I-II Men’s Coaches Poll for a fifth straight week and led the first NCAA Rating Percentage Index of the season when the rankings were released on Monday. UH has also held the top spot in the Off the Block media poll since Feb. 9.

UH improved to 9-0 overall and 4-0 in Big West play with two wins over No. 13 UC San Diego last week in its first home matches of the season. The Warriors again received 15 of 16 first-place votes in the national coaches poll, with the remaining vote going to No. 2 BYU (14-2).

The Warriors and Cougars also hold the top two spots in the RPI. The rankings diverge after that, with Ohio State (8-8), ranked outside the coaches’ Top 15 with just 10 points, placing third in the RPI, followed by Lewis (No. 5 in the poll) and Penn State (No. 8).

Hawaii next faces No. 7 Long Beach State (13 RPI) in a two-match series Friday and Saturday at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

The Beach (3-1) are just two weeks into their season and have won three straight after defeating No. 14 UC Irvine in four sets last Friday and rallying from two sets down to win in five in the rematch on Saturday.

LBSU swept the Big West’s weekly awards on Monday. Beach junior outside hitter Spencer Olivier (4.11 kills per set, .419 hitting percentage) was the Player of the Week, senior middle blocker Simon Andersen (14 blocks) was the Defensive Player of the Week and Clarke Godbold (2.56 kps, .295) was Freshman of the Week.