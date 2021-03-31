comscore University of Hawaii researchers are the first to track freshwater plumes rising from the ocean floor | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

University of Hawaii researchers are the first to track freshwater plumes rising from the ocean floor

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:06 p.m.
  • COURTESY UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII COURTESY UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII Researchers Brendan Hunter, left, Jason Magalen, Dallas Sherman and Khaira Ismail tow electromagnetic imaging technology that mapped out freshwater plumes in the ocean for the first time.

  • COURTESY UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII The researchers, among other things, were imaging freshwater plumes, a scientific first. The scientists cruised the waters towing an electromagnetic imaging system to map out the plumes.

  • COURTESY UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII Dallas Sherman, left, Eric Attias and Jake Perez check equipment while conducting research in the waters off West Hawaii.

University of Hawaii at Manoa scientists have figured out how to detect and image underwater freshwater plumes rising from the ocean floor, a scientific first that could have wide-ranging implications for oceanography, hydrology and the study of sea life in coastal waters. Read more

