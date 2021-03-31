University of Hawaii researchers are the first to track freshwater plumes rising from the ocean floor
- By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
Today
- Updated 11:06 p.m.
COURTESY UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII
Researchers Brendan Hunter, left, Jason Magalen, Dallas Sherman and Khaira Ismail tow electromagnetic imaging technology that mapped out freshwater plumes in the ocean for the first time.
The researchers, among other things, were imaging freshwater plumes, a scientific first. The scientists cruised the waters towing an electromagnetic imaging system to map out the plumes.
Dallas Sherman, left, Eric Attias and Jake Perez check equipment while conducting research in the waters off West Hawaii.
