Hawaii football team head coach Todd Graham swears Hawaii is improving

You could swear by the Hawaii football team’s energy and synergy this spring.

But don’t do it around the Rainbow Warriors.

As part of teaching fundamentals and stressing accountability, the Warriors have fostered an atmosphere of education and encouragement.

“We’re not going to demoralize or demean people,” coach Todd Graham said. “We’re not going to drop F-bombs. … I don’t allow them to do that stuff. I don’t think it helps you win. Everything I’ve read, it doesn’t help you win. And I’m from South Dallas. It’s probably a good thing we have that rule because I can cuss with the best of them if we didn’t have that rule.”

While admittedly demanding, Graham said he has offered a pact with his players during the first four practices of spring training.

“I tell them to give me permission to strain ’em and to train ’em and to know I’m coaching them and not criticizing them,” Graham said. “They’re understanding that.”

UH’s spring training is closed to the public and media because of the school’s health protocols. But in Tuesday’s update to reporters, Graham indicated the 10 weeks of strength/conditioning drills leading to spring training have been helpful in synchronizing to the quicker-paced schemes on offense and defense. Graham said it has been “night and day” from last year, when in-person activities, including training camp, were canceled because of the pandemic.

“This is our 11th week of continuous training without missing,” Graham said. “That’s been a big, big deal. … I like our team now because the personnel has been trained for 101⁄2 weeks. They’re more physical. They’re better trained. They’re more disciplined. We have to continue to do that.”

Cornerback Cortez Davis said the defense, which is choreographed by Graham, has been practicing at a faster pace.

The offense has worked with what is termed a wider blocking surface that incorporates a multi-skilled tight end or 3-back who can block or carry in short-yardage situations. The Warriors have three tight ends in camp, including Jonah Laulu, a converted defensive end.

Graham said Calvin Turner has added another role to his duties as running back, receiver, wildcat quarterback and kickoff returner. Graham said Turner impressed on punt-return drills on Tuesday. Graham said the goal is for Turner to get 30 to 35 touches per game. In 2020, Turner averaged 11.9 touches while scoring a team-high 70 points and leading the Warriors in yards per catch (16.6) and kickoff-return average (27.0)

Graham said Davis, Turner, defensive lineman DJuan Matthews, linebackers Darius Muasau and Penei Pavhihi, and 3-back Hekili Keli‘iliki are among the emerging leaders. Graham noted Keli‘iliki embodies the “mental maturity” expected of the Warriors.

Keli‘iliki and his wife welcomed their daughter in December. Keli‘iliki, who attended high school in Arkansas and served a Mandarin-speaking mission in Australia, aspires to be a doctor.

“There’s not a harder worker in our program,” Graham said of Keli‘iliki. “I don’t think there’s a guy who exemplifies character and integrity more than he does. And service, man, he embodies it all. He’s one of those guys you’re fortunate to have a guy like that on your team because he’s such a great example to others.”