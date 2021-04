Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

No sense of urgency about climate crisis; Racists must replace hate with love, respect; Lack of bipartisanship as gun violence thrives. Read more

Your article about the city’s climate efforts was poorly written, largely uninformative and just boring (“Resiliency director cites need to prepare for climate change,” Star-Advertiser, March 23).

And yet, we are facing a climate crisis! There was no sense of the immediacy of this crisis, of its seriousness and its costliness. The climate crisis causes damage from our rising sea levels, from torrential rain bombs, from overflowing sewers. We have beaches flooding, homes wrecked, dams broken, to say nothing about changing hurricane paths and decreasing trade winds.

It blandly talks about infrastructure changes due to climate change. Ho-hum. Even the name of the office is full of overused jargon: Office of Climate Change, Sustainability and Resiliency.

Let’s name it correctly: Climate Crisis Office. First, frame our writing properly, and then add the facts, to influence people’s minds and hearts. Call it what it is: Climate crisis.

Mary E. Brandt

Nuuanu

Dogs don’t belong in many public parks

I appreciated Nicholete Ito’s letter concerning unleashed dogs at Magic Island (“Enforce dog leash laws on public property,” Star-Advertiser, March 25). The fact is that no animals, leashed or unleashed, are allowed by city ordinance anywhere at Ala Moana Beach Park.

Good reasons to prohibit dogs from many public parks include: children’s safety, sanitation and the safety of endangered monk seals. Safety of children and other vulnerable members of the population is a no-brainer. Dog owners can’t anticipate every situation in a public setting.

Regarding sanitation: Have you ever tried to picnic at a park where owners have walked their dogs, leashed or unleashed, allowing their pooches to defecate on the grass? Even though waste is picked up, the residue attracts choke flies.

Finally, there have been reports recently of monk seals injured by dogs on remote beaches. In Honolulu, seals often come ashore at Sans Souci and Magic Island. Dogs and seals are not a good mix.

There is a dearth of signs about prohibition of animals in Ala Moana Beach Park. Informing the public would be a good first step. Consistent enforcement would be the next step.

Lynne Kobayashi

Kalihi Valley

Contractors enjoy sweet deals from HART

Innumerable delays that extend billable periods and generate huge profits, little oversight, almost no accountability and acceptance of shoddy workmanship: When I die, I want to be reincarnated as a contractor to the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation.

Frank P. Reynolds

Mililani

Racists must replace hate with love, respect

Law enforcement authorities and social scientists believe there were indications that racism and hate could be factors in the two recent mass slayings in Georgia and Colorado. Racism destroys our morality and nurtures an environment of fear, hate and intimidation. It is a chronic and thorny societal problem that has tormented America’s conscience for decades.

After each hate-inspired tragedy, political leaders are quick to remind people to “stay calm and pray for unity.” It takes more than prayers and the invocation of politically correct clichés to stop racism. Racism is an attitude characterized by resentment and intolerance directed mostly against minorities because of their racial backgrounds and personal traits.

Laws against racism and discrimination would not end racism. Only racists can end racism by finding the courage to replace hate and anger in their hearts with love, respect and understanding toward others.

Rod B. Catiggay

Mililani

Lack of bipartisanship as gun violence thrives

Platitudes, prayers and more platitudes and prayers. After two mass shootings in a week, that’s all we’ll get from most Republican legislators, who are clearly comfortable with equal-opportunity slaughter.

Children, adults and minorities in schools, grocery stores and offices: Experience indicates that ratcheting up the numbers of deaths isn’t going to lead to bipartisan legislation to institute sensible gun control laws.

The lack of bipartisan interest in truly reducing gun violence in this country is sickening.

Susan Salm

Kailua

A 5-part wish list for political action

First: Find a charismatic senatorial candidate for the state of Kentucky and pour money into the next election. Getting rid of U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell should be a top priority for the Democratic National Committee.

Second: Change or remove the filibuster entirely. President Joe Biden did signal he would be amenable to returning to the talking filibuster.

Third: Have the District of Columbia become a state and stop taxation without representation.

Fourth: Get rid of Donald Trump’s postmaster, Louis DeJoy, who is trying to destroy the Postal Service. He doesn’t need the job.

Fifth: Balance out the Supreme Court with three new appointees. I’d like to see term limits for the Supreme Court; nobody can be effective forever and know when to quit.

Judith Pettibone

Makiki

Crosswalk reflectors could improve safety

Honolulu seems to be experiencing a significant number of pedestrian accidents. A factor contributing to this are poorly delineated crosswalks, particularly at night.

I think a low-cost solution would be to install reflectors across the crosswalks that would make them more visible to drivers.

Curtis Boland

Hawaii Kai

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter