comscore Editorial: Department of Planning and Permitting must earn community’s trust | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Department of Planning and Permitting must earn community’s trust

  • Today
  • Updated 6:53 p.m.

At the start of his administration, and through the months of campaigning leading up to it, Mayor Rick Blangiardi has placed the improvement of services at the Department of Planning and Permitting among his key goals. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Plan to upgrade infrastructure

Scroll Up