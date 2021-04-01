Mokulele Airlines pilots Capt. Justin Constantino and First Officer Jeremy Delia honored for ocean rescue near Lanai
By Mark Ladao mladao@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:15 a.m.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Mokulele Airlines pilots Capt. Justin Constantino and First Officer Jeremy Delia were vital in the rescue of flight instructor Andrew Liong and student pilot Damien Lorentz, who had ditched their plane in the ocean off Lanai in February. Delia, left, and Constantino were presented with Rolex Aviator watches from an anonymous donor, a business executive who was on his honeymoon on the Mokulele flight, during a ceremony at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on Wednesday in Honolulu.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Southern Airlines’ Keith Sisson, left, presented a pilot commendation to flight instructor Andrew Liong during the ceremony at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on Wednesday. The plane Liong and student pilot Damien Lorentz were piloting went down off Lanai in February.