Department of Hawaiian Home Lands gets Ewa Beach land for homesteads

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER <strong>“This transfer of land from the U.S. government is truly in line with the spirit (of the recovery act).”</strong> <strong>William J. Aila Jr.</strong> <em>DHHL director</em>

The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands has told the federal government it will accept an 80-acre parcel in Ewa Beach that the state agency plans to eventually redevelop to provide homesteads for Native Hawaiians, many of whom have waited years for such offerings. Read more

