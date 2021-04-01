comscore Hawaii churches will offer a hybrid of in-person and online Easter services | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii churches will offer a hybrid of in-person and online Easter services

  • By Mindy Pennybacker mpennybacker@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Worshippers will be welcome to congregate in person for modified Easter Sunday services, so long as they observe COVID-19 rules, spokespeople for several Hawaii churches said Wednesday. Read more

Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards LP sues Hawaiian Host affiliate over debt

