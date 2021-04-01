Local entrepreneur Cecil Morton to start ride-hailing company, Holoholo
By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:33 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Holoholo, a new ride-hailing platform, has no surge pricing, unlike its mainland competitors Lyft and Uber. The service is targeted to begin in late April. Cecil Morton, the owner of SpeediShuttle, poses in front of four Holoholo vehicles Tuesday in Honolulu.