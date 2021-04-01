comscore Local entrepreneur Cecil Morton to start ride-hailing company, Holoholo | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Local entrepreneur Cecil Morton to start ride-hailing company, Holoholo

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:33 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Holoholo, a new ride-hailing platform, has no surge pricing, unlike its mainland competitors Lyft and Uber. The service is targeted to begin in late April. Cecil Morton, the owner of SpeediShuttle, poses in front of four Holoholo vehicles Tuesday in Honolulu.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Holoholo, a new ride-hailing platform, has no surge pricing, unlike its mainland competitors Lyft and Uber. The service is targeted to begin in late April. Cecil Morton, the owner of SpeediShuttle, poses in front of four Holoholo vehicles Tuesday in Honolulu.

A longtime Hawaii transportation executive is boldly bringing a new ride-hailing company to the Hawaii market at a time when the road ahead has more barriers to entry than just the pandemic. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards LP sues Hawaiian Host affiliate over debt
Next Story
Mokulele Airlines pilots Capt. Justin Constantino and First Officer Jeremy Delia honored for ocean rescue near Lanai

Scroll Up