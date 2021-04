Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

First Hawaiian Bank has announced three promotions:

>> Linda Nakamura has been promoted to senior vice president and RE Fulfillment Center manager. Nakamura joined the Bank in 2008 as vice president and Mortgage Service Center manager and has 32 years of financial services experience.

>> Russell Shogren Jr. has been advanced to senior vice president and team leader in First Hawaiian Bank’s Branch Real Estate Division. Shogren has over 24 years of banking experience and is a graduate of FHB’s Advanced Leaders Program.

>> Danielle Yafuso has been promoted to senior vice president and First Hawaiian Center and Branch Properties manager, Bank Properties Department. Yafuso joined the Bank in 2015 with 17 years of experience overseeing design and construction for corporations in California and Hawaii and is a member of the American Institute of Architects (AIA) Honolulu.

