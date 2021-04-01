The 170-year run of isle fresh bread and treats from Love’s Bakery ends
- By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:16 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
Video by Craig T. Kojima and Andrew Gomes
Armloads of bread and an outpouring of aloha left the Love's Bakery factory outlet store in Kalihi Wednesday as the venerable kamaaina company ended nearly 170 years in business.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Joshua Madayag shared a hug with his father, Hector Madayag. The elder Madayag worked 18 years in shipping.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Dorothy Correa checked out customers as they flocked in on Love’s Bakery’s last day.
-
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Head sales clerk Jade Kaneshiro has worked for Love’s Bakery for 30 years.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree