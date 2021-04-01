comscore A strategic move in Hawaii’s rotation has enabled middle blocker Patrick Gasman to make a bigger impact in the match | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

A strategic move in Hawaii’s rotation has enabled middle blocker Patrick Gasman to make a bigger impact in the match

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / MARCH 27 UH’s Patrick Gasman, left, ranks second in the nation in blocks per set at 1.467.

    JAMM AQUINO / MARCH 27

    UH’s Patrick Gasman, left, ranks second in the nation in blocks per set at 1.467.

  • JAMM AQUINO / MARCH 27 A rotational switch has given UH’s 6-foot-10 middle blocker Patrick Gasman a third more opportunities to attack, block and serve.

    JAMM AQUINO / MARCH 27

    A rotational switch has given UH’s 6-foot-10 middle blocker Patrick Gasman a third more opportunities to attack, block and serve.

The numbers were — and continue to be — undeniable. When Hawaii coach Charlie Wade was considering an adjustment to the Rainbow Warrior volleyball team’s rotation last season, the figures pointed to increasing Patrick Gasman’s impact on a given match. Read more

Previous Story
University of Hawaii baseball team battered heading into UC Santa Barbara series

Scroll Up