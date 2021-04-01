comscore Ferd Lewis: This Ferd bids aloha after career of 50 years | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Ferd's Words | Sports

Ferd Lewis: This Ferd bids aloha after career of 50 years

  • By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

When a CBS TV executive in New York phoned the sports department of the Honolulu Advertiser in the 1970s, he told a clerk, “I’m returning Ferd’s call.” Read more

Previous Story
University of Hawaii baseball team battered heading into UC Santa Barbara series

Scroll Up