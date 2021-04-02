comscore Off the News: At last, appointments for Unemployment Insurance | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: At last, appointments for Unemployment Insurance

Thirteen long months after the need for face-to-face service became painfully apparent, the state Department of Labor and Industrial Relations will offer unemployment claimants one-on-one appointments with staff via videoconference. Read more

