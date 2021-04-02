Editorial | Off the News Off the News: At last, appointments for Unemployment Insurance Today Updated 6:53 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Thirteen long months after the need for face-to-face service became painfully apparent, the state Department of Labor and Industrial Relations will offer unemployment claimants one-on-one appointments with staff via videoconference. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Thirteen long months after the need for face-to-face service became painfully apparent, the state Department of Labor and Industrial Relations will offer unemployment claimants one-on-one appointments with staff via videoconference. An online appointment system is expected to be active by Monday at labor.hawaii.gov/ui, with the first appointments available on April 20. Since mid-March 2020, when Hawaii’s jobless rate was surging, the front doors to the state’s unemployment office have remained locked due to public health concerns and worries about crowd control. Offering virtual appointments is a long overdue step in the right direction. Previous Story Off the News: Bringing back tourism carefully