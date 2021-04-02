Off the News: Have a socially distanced Easter

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Churches throughout the nation have been pressed to rethink services, and some have been inventive, mixing distanced gatherings in person with drive-thrus or remote events. It’s the latter that the state wants to see at King’s Cathedral on Maui, which has seen a cluster of several dozen cases linked to the congregation.

The church has planned, instead, the in-person type for Easter. But this might be the year for a beach service, a safer outdoor setting. And it’s an Easter tradition, too.