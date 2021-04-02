Editorial | Off the News Off the News: Have a socially distanced Easter Today Updated 6:51 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Churches throughout the nation have been pressed to rethink services, and some have been inventive, mixing distanced gatherings in person with drive-thrus or remote events. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Churches throughout the nation have been pressed to rethink services, and some have been inventive, mixing distanced gatherings in person with drive-thrus or remote events. It’s the latter that the state wants to see at King’s Cathedral on Maui, which has seen a cluster of several dozen cases linked to the congregation. The church has planned, instead, the in-person type for Easter. But this might be the year for a beach service, a safer outdoor setting. And it’s an Easter tradition, too. Previous Story Off the News: Bringing back tourism carefully