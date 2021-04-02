comscore Off the News: Have a socially distanced Easter | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: Have a socially distanced Easter

  Today
  Updated 6:51 p.m.

Churches throughout the nation have been pressed to rethink services, and some have been inventive, mixing distanced gatherings in person with drive-thrus or remote events. Read more

