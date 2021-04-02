comscore Hawaii Supreme Court hears appeal over Kahuku wind farm’s plan | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii Supreme Court hears appeal over Kahuku wind farm’s plan

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:21 p.m.
  • BRUCE ASATO / BASATO@STARADVERTISER.COM An Army Humvee sits just off the roadway with turbines of the Kahuku Wind Farm in the background.

    BRUCE ASATO / BASATO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    An Army Humvee sits just off the roadway with turbines of the Kahuku Wind Farm in the background.

The Hawaii Supreme Court heard oral arguments Thursday in a dispute that ultimately comes down to how many endangered Hawaiian hoary bats a Kahuku wind farm is allowed to kill. Read more

Previous Story
Mokulele Airlines pilots Capt. Justin Constantino and First Officer Jeremy Delia honored for ocean rescue near Lanai

Scroll Up