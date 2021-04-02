Oahu restaurants maneuver new ban on plastic ware

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Leo Komatsu of Hokkaido Ramen Natsuboshi says the wooden utensils are less costly than the plastic ones used before.
The city Thursday began enforcing its ban on plastic food ware such as plastic utensils, straws and bags. Above, a bowl of shoyu ramen from Hokkaido Ramen Natsuboshi, inside H Mart in Kakaako, came with new utensils that comply with the ban.