Arkansas tops 2022 Maui Invitational field

  • By Star-Advertiser staff and news services
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The 2022 Maui Invitational field was announced on Thursday, headlined by Arkansas, which reached the Elite Eight in this year’s NCAA Tournament. Read more

