comscore Hawaii men’s volleyball team and Long Beach State rivalry will be met with silence | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Hawaii men’s volleyball team and Long Beach State rivalry will be met with silence

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:17 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii men’s volleyball matches are surrounded by cardboard cutouts of fans.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii men’s volleyball matches are surrounded by cardboard cutouts of fans.

Count Alan Knipe among those who will miss the usual atmosphere of a Hawaii-Long Beach State men’s volleyball matchup. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - April 2, 2021

Scroll Up