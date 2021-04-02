Hawaii men’s volleyball team and Long Beach State rivalry will be met with silence
- By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:17 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hawaii men’s volleyball matches are surrounded by cardboard cutouts of fans.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree