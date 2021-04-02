comscore Hawaii softball pitcher Ashley Murphy finds ways to put unexpected downtime to productive use | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Hawaii softball pitcher Ashley Murphy finds ways to put unexpected downtime to productive use

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER / 2020 Ashley Murphy reclaimed a spot in Hawaii’s rotation in the spring and has made three starts.

    ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER / 2020

    Ashley Murphy reclaimed a spot in Hawaii’s rotation in the spring and has made three starts.

When Ashley Murphy returned home to California after last year’s shutdown, the Hawaii pitcher was determined to find ways to put the unexpected downtime to productive use. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii beach volleyball team, BeachBows looking for payback against Long Beach State

Scroll Up