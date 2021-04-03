comscore Hawaii travel restrictions might loosen as CDC guidelines change for those fully vaccinated | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii travel restrictions might loosen as CDC guidelines change for those fully vaccinated

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:14 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Duke Kahanamoku Lagoon near the Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort was full of beachgoers Thursday.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Duke Kahanamoku Lagoon near the Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort was full of beachgoers Thursday.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Health officials are meeting Monday to review Hawaii’s pandemic travel entry program in light of the CDC’s new guidelines.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Health officials are meeting Monday to review Hawaii’s pandemic travel entry program in light of the CDC’s new guidelines.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now saying that fully vaccinated travelers can travel safely in the U.S. and don’t need to get tested for COVID or self-quarantine. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii Supreme Court hears appeal over Kahuku wind farm’s plan

Scroll Up