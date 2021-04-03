comscore U.S. stamp to honor nisei solders who served in World War II | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
U.S. stamp to honor nisei solders who served in World War II

  • By Cassie Ordonio cordonio@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:40 p.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER The commemorative U.S. “Go for Broke” stamp is an illustration of Shiroku “Whitey” Yamamoto, shown at far right with Masaharu Suzuki during a ceremony honoring the the 100th Battalion and 442nd Regimental Combat Team at the Japanese Cultural Center on Jan. 23, 2015.

  • COURTESY USPS The commemorative stamp will be an illustration of Hawaii island’s Shiroku “Whitey” Yamamoto, who was a part of the 442nd Regimental Combat Team, composed of soldiers of Japanese heritage.

  • STAR-ADVERTISER The 442 Regimental Combat Team stood in formation at Iolani Palace on March 28, 1943.

The U.S. Postal Service on June 3 will unveil a postage stamp honoring nisei soldiers from Hawaii and the mainland who served in the U.S. military during World War II. Read more

