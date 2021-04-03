U.S. stamp to honor nisei solders who served in World War II
By Cassie Ordonio cordonio@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11:40 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
STAR-ADVERTISER
The commemorative U.S. “Go for Broke” stamp is an illustration of Shiroku “Whitey” Yamamoto, shown at far right with Masaharu Suzuki during a ceremony honoring the the 100th Battalion and 442nd Regimental Combat Team at the Japanese Cultural Center on Jan. 23, 2015.
COURTESY USPS
The commemorative stamp will be an illustration of Hawaii island’s Shiroku “Whitey” Yamamoto, who was a part of the 442nd Regimental Combat Team, composed of soldiers of Japanese heritage.
STAR-ADVERTISER
The 442 Regimental Combat Team stood in formation at Iolani Palace on March 28, 1943.