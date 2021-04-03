Hawaii softball team splits doubleheader with UC San Diego

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii leadoff hitter Brittnee Rossi scored two runs and drove in two more and the Rainbow Wahine softball team opened a Big West series with UC San Diego with a 6-4 win on Friday at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

Rossi’s two-run double ignited a five-run UH outburst in the bottom of the fourth inning in support of freshman Jetta Nannen. Nannen struck out two, walked three, gave up nine hits and held off the Tritons’ comeback to improve to 3-3.

Trailing 6-0 going into the fifth, UCSD broke up the shutout with two runs and closed to within two on Bobbi Aguirre’s two-run home run with one out in the seventh. But Nannen got a strikeout and a flyout to close out a complete-game victory.

In the second game of the doubleheader, UCSD pitcher Gabby Williams struck out three over 41⁄3 innings and drove in two runs and the Tritons earned a split with a 5-1 win.

Williams homered off of UH starter Ashley Murphy in the top of the second and added an RBI single in the third.

The Wahine (5-6, 5-3 Big West) and Tritons (6-7, 3-2) play another doubleheader today starting at 6 p.m.