Column: If we can’t lower taxes, at least don’t increase them

  • By Keli‘i Akina
  • Today
  • Keli’i Akina is CEO of the Grassroot Institute of Hawaii.

If there is a theme to this year’s legislative session, it would be, “taxes, taxes, taxes.” Read more

Column: New study adds fuel for Hawaii carbon fee to curb emissions

