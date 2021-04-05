comscore Occupancy at Hawaii short-term vacation rentals, outpacing hotels | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Occupancy at Hawaii short-term vacation rentals, outpacing hotels

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:35 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Vacation rental owners and operators say gains have been driven by pent-up demand for travel. Above, the pool and front entrance of a rental as seen Saturday at 1234 Mokulua Drive in Lanikai.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Vacation rental owners and operators say gains have been driven by pent-up demand for travel. Above, the pool and front entrance of a rental as seen Saturday at 1234 Mokulua Drive in Lanikai.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM The vacation rental at 1234 Mokulua Drive in Lanikai has a view of the Mokulua Islands from its kitchen.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    The vacation rental at 1234 Mokulua Drive in Lanikai has a view of the Mokulua Islands from its kitchen.

Since October, Hawaii’s vacation rental market has come back from the COVID-19 shutdown, outperforming statewide hotel occupancy every month. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: March 1 - March 5, 2021

Scroll Up