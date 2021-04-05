University of Hawaii study offers ways Honolulu can adapt to rising ocean waters
- By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 10:33 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
JAMM AQUINO / JAN. 23
An elevated Ala Wai Boulevard with only one lane of vehicular traffic is one change suggested in the UH report. Above, a view of the Ala Wai Canal in Waikiki.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree