Former University of Hawaii guard, Maj Forsberg, selected to referee title game

The NCAA women’s basketball national championship game had an on-court Hawaii connection.

Former University of Hawaii guard Maj Forsberg drew the assignment as crew chief for the officiating crew in the title game between Stanford and Arizona on Sunday at the Alamodome in San Antonio. She worked with Cheryl Flores and Felicia Grinter in Stanford’s 54-53 victory.

Forsberg played for the Rainbow Wahine from 1996 to 2000 under coach Vince Goo. Last season, she was the only female crew chief in the WNBA and was selected to referee in her fourth Final Four last week. Forsberg has also been selected to work this summer’s Olympic Games in Tokyo.